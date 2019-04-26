When someone in the city receives positive national recognition, it’s a great reason to pause and celebrate, which is exactly what the Potter County Commissioners’ Court did earlier this week in recognizing Precinct Two Constable Georgia Estrada.

Estrada earned National Constable/Marshal of the Year honors as announced by the National Constables and Marshals Association during that organization’s recent national conference in Reno, Nev., according to our story. Previously in her career, Estrada had been named State Constable of the Year. During their meeting this week, commissioners took time to recognize Estrada and thank her for her service to the community.

“Since this is a national recognition, I definitely thought it deserved some time on the court’s agenda,” Commissioner Mercy Merguia said in our story. “Thank you for the work you do all the time and you’re very deserving. We thank you for your service.”

The office of constable is provided for in the Texas Constitution of 1876, and constables are elected for four-year terms in each of a county’s precincts. Throughout the state’s history, constables have had a long and distinguished history of service. They have countywide jurisdiction as part of the law enforcement community and provide a wide range of duties. Constables can be assigned to patrol, to serving process, to handling court security and to working in criminal investigations and many handle all of these responsibilities and others during the course of their work.

Sometimes, the role of this important cog in local law enforcement is forgotten or taken for granted, but it’s important to remember these underappreciated public servants do critical work in terms of helping the county governance structure run smoothly.

The National Constables and Marshals Association says constables perform a number of important functions while serving citizens. It is no stretch of the imagination to say constables may also find themselves in life-and-death situations at times during their careers.

“It is an honor,” Estrada said in our story. “It’s amazing and humbling. Last year, I received the state JPCA (Justices of the Peace and Constables Association) honor and now this year, I received the national. We went to the national conference this year in March and I received the award. It was a complete surprise.”

Earning this type of plaudit is no small task. The Justices of the Peace and Constables Association is the largest organization of elected county officials in the state of Texas, and the National Constables and Marshals Association also boasts a huge membership.

The national organization’s purposes include, according to our story, maintaining a close and positive relationship with all other law enforcement agencies; upgrading the quality of performance of the constable and marshal through education and training programs; and urging constables and marshals to become actively involved in civic and community organizations and activities. Finally, they are also expected to protect and upgrade legislated duties and responsibilities of constables and marshals while remaining vigilant in protecting the security and statute of the constable and marshal.

We join the Potter County Commissioners Court in saluting Georgia Estrada for this much-deserved recognition and for the positive attention it brought to the community. We thank you for your service and for all that you do in protecting the people of Potter County.