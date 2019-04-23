Malloree Smith and Rachel Kuehnle combined forces to help Lubbock-Cooper to a 4-1 District 3-5A softball victory over Monterey in the regular season finale Monday.

The Lady Pirates (21-15) will go into the playoffs on an 11-game winning streak and nabbed the No. 2 seed after winning the tiebreaker game. The Lady Plainsmen dropped to 25-6 on the season and will be the No. 3 seed in the postseason.

Smith had two of the Lady Pirates’ four hits, both of which were a double, and collected a team-best two RBI. Kuehnle powered the team’s defense by holding the Lady Plainsmen to an earned run on four hits, walking twoand racking up 12 strikeouts in the complete-game victory.

Aleighsha Hernandez robbed Kuehnle of a shutout with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tatianna Trotter went 2-for-3 in the Lady Plainsmen’s four-hit day.

POST 15, WESTBROOK 10

WESTBROOK — Marisa Gutierrez was a home run shy of the cycle in Post's high-scoring non-district contest against Westbrook on Monday.

She added on four runs scored and two RBI in the victory. Aubrianna Perez notched three RBI with a run scored, while Audrey Moreno hit a triple, scored one and batted in two more runs.

Perez nabbed the complete-game win inside the circle with three strikeouts and 10 walks. She allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits.

LEVELLAND 5, HEREFORD 4

HEREFORD — Chloe Dunn produced two RBI, a double and a run scored in Levelland’s regular season-ending District 3-4A victory over Hereford on Monday.

Dunn ended the contest with two hits and Gaezjia Holland contributed two RBI. Mica Contreras recorded a double and scored twice.

Nahryan Hayes, Danielle Pena and Kayla Vallejo all hit home runs for the Whitefaces.

Mia Corrales pocketed the win and struck out three batters. She allowed four earned runs on six hits and a walk in 5 ⅓ innings in the circle. Kirston Montgomery struck out two batters and held the Lady Whitefaces to one hit in 1 ⅔ innings to get the save.

BASEBALL

NEW DEAL 17, RALLS 6 (Five innings)

NEW DEAL — Colby Henderson, Layton Reed and Harley Patterson combined equally for nine RBI in New Deal's District 4-2A win over Ralls on Monday.

The Lions (15-2, 9-1) will play Tahoka in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week with the specific date and time yet to be determined.

Henderson also hit a double and Patterson scored twice. Reed threw three innings, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking two, against the Jackrabbits.

Bryson Jones doubled while Jacob Bartlett batted in two runs for the Jackrabbits. Xavier Garcia scored two and pitched 2 2/3 innings. He allowed 12 runs — six earned — on five hits and issued seven walks with two strikeouts.

Jorge Juarez earned the win, allowing three earned runs on a hit and four walks while fanning three batters.

LITTLEFIELD 18, ROOSEVELT 5 (five innings)

ACUFF — Chris Brown hit a triple, scored three runs and batted in two more to help Littlefield to a five-inning District 2-3A win over Roosevelt on Monday.

Blake Green went 2-for-2 at the plate and finished with two RBI and three runs scored, while Colton Campbell had two hits and collected three RBI along with the win on the mound.

Campbell allowed one earned run on two hits and five walks and struck out six batters in 3 ⅓ innings of work. Nick Mata pitched 1 ⅔ innings of relief and gave up four earned runs on four hits and a walk with one strikeout.

JJ Diaz led the Eagles with two RBI and a base hit. Marc Espinoza and JB Gonzales both had a hit, RBI and run scored.

Johnny Salazar took the loss, giving up nine runs — six earned — on three hits while walking 11 batters and fanning two over three innings on the mound.

IDALOU 4, DENVER CITY 3

IDALOU — Xzavier Tarin smashed a home run, while Pierce Clary tripled, in Idalou’s narrow District 2-3A victory over Denver City on Monday.

Clary also scored a run as the Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning.

Irving Mijares drove in two runs on 2-for-3 hitting, while Braden McGary scored two runs with a base hit and RBI for the Mustangs.

Matthew Adams went 6 ⅔ innings in the win, allowing three runs — two earned — on four hits while issuing two walks with six strikeouts. Dylan Lopez got the save in the final ⅓ of an inning.

Daven Blanco gave up four runs — three earned — to the Wildcats on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks over four innings.