Seniors to lose space

I attended a meeting at the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association (ASCA) with a representative from Amarillo College. For many years Amarillo College has allowed ASCA to use space in their facility for little or no cost. With the new bond issue to expand Amarillo College to an “Innovation Hub," they now will need the space that senior citizens has been utilizing. With this new plan, the space that senior citizens will occupy will be reduced by 85%. It is the opinion of many that it is not Amarillo College’s responsibility to provide for ASCA. Most cities the size of Amarillo have helped with senior citizens organizations. Does the Mayor and city council have any plans for the seniors of the Amarillo community?

-- Wayne Woodward, Amarillo

Keeping it local?

While Amarillo's City Council members preach to all of us to shop locally, they are allowed to spend $270,000 to pay a Missouri/South Carolina firm to provide a new city zoning ordinance. Last time I looked, Amarillo has numerous accounting firms qualified to perform this task.

-- Doyle Leathers, Amarillo