Two services today on Easter Sunday at First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave., celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. A sunrise service starts at 7 a.m. on the front lawn of the church. Breakfast will follow in Snodgrass Hall and all are invited.

The second service will begin at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary and will include special music by the Sanctuary Choir and a brass quintet. An Easter egg hunt for children will follow immediately on the front lawn of the church.

• • •

The resurrection of the Lord will be celebrated during the 11 a.m. worship service today on Easter Sunday at St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 3001 Bell St.. The congregation will flower the cross and the One Great Hour of Sharing will be received. The choir will sing Early in the Mornin’ on Easter Day. Rev. Kati Collins will lead all the worship services. Dr. Bob Hansen and Mila Abbasova will guide the music

• • •

Paramount Baptist Church, 3801 S. Western St., is sponsoring a community Easter service at 10 a.m. today at the new baseball park in downtown Amarillo. Easter at the Ballpark might be the first non-baseball event at the new stadium, 13 days after the opening night of the Sod Poodles’ first season.

Dr. Andrew Hebert, lead pastor, said, “Our church is here for the community . . . we are going outside the walls of the church and extend an invitation to everyone to join us for worship.” The worship will focus on answering the question “Who is Jesus?” with the aim for everyone to feel at home whether they attend church or not. “We believe that ‘Hodgetown’ will be an amazing venue for our community to gather for worship on Easter,” Hebert said.

Gates to the stadium will open at 9:15 a.m. Childcare will be provided for children age 3 or under. Parking can be found in the blocks surrounding the park, and Paramount shuttles will assist those who park a few blocks away. More information can be found at www.paramount.org/easter or by contacting Andrew Hebert at (806) 355-3396.

Paramount Baptist Church was established in 1958. It has two campuses in Amarillo. The main office is at 3801 S. Western St.

• • •

Michael Job of the Holy Land Experience in Orlando Fl., appears today at Arena of Life Church, 8827 S. FM 1541. There will be a photo booth and many fun activities for children. Activities begin at 10 a.m.

Men’s Night at the church will be at 6 p.m. April 28. Steak and all the fixings will be served. Guest speaker is John George. Cost is $25. Call the church, (806) 622-8000, to purchase tickets ahead of time.

• • •

Modern Day Hannah, a a support group for women dealing with infertility and pregnancy loss, meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of every month in the SonRise Café at Southwest Church of Christ, 4515 Cornell St. Enter through the north entrance to the building. For more information, contact Julie Wehrly, (806) 626-9860, or Debbie Morrison, (806) 290-1296.

Send information for Faith Events to Faith@amarillo.com at least two weeks before desired date of publication. Please include a contact name and telephone number.