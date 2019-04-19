U.S. appeals court upholds most of California’s ‘sanctuary’ laws

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court decided unanimously Thursday that most of California’s so-called sanctuary laws can continue to be enforced, rejecting the bulk of a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration.

The decision, authored by a Republican appointee on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, was a sweeping victory for California. The court’s only concern about the legality of the three sanctuary laws was that no costs should be imposed on the federal government.

The three-judge panel refused to block the centerpiece of the sanctuary package — a law that prohibits police and sheriff’s officials from notifying federal immigration authorities of the release dates of immigrant inmates.

That law “may well frustrate the federal government’s immigration enforcement efforts,” Judge Milan D. Smith Jr., who was appointed by President George W. Bush, wrote for the court. “However, whatever the wisdom of the underlying policy adopted by California, that frustration is permissible.”

The court also upheld a law that requires employers to notify workers of inspections by immigration agents.

The court said the law did “not treat the federal government worse than anyone else; indeed, it does not regulate federal operations at all.”

But the court agreed with the Trump administration that the state, in inspecting federal detention centers, cannot impose requirements on the federal government that will force it to spend money.

Specifically, the federal appeals court cited a provision that allows California to examine the circumstances surrounding the apprehension and transfer of immigrants in federal centers.

— Los Angeles Times

Nikolas Cruz’s lawyers ask judge to allow ‘informal’ interviews with mental health clinic staff

MIAMI — Employees at Henderson Behavioral Health treated Nikolas Cruz for nearly a decade before he shot and killed 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

His lawyers want a judge to allow them to interview clinic employees “informally” — without prosecutors present.

The defense team made the case Thursday at a hearing for Cruz, 20, who is facing the death penalty for the slaughter at the Parkland, Fla., school in February 2018. As with all death penalty cases, defense lawyers are hoping to uncover “mitigation” that might sway jurors to spare their client execution.

In Cruz’s case, the mitigation will focus on his long-documented past of mental health treatment, and troubling behavior that included killing animals, emotional outbursts, threats against classmates and a fixation on weapons and violent imagery. But Henderson, which is facing a slew of civil lawsuits over the Parkland massacre, is requiring a subpoena that would allow prosecutors to be present during any conversations with employees.

Assistant Public Defender Melissa McNeil said the employees “impressions” are key to understanding Cruz’s treatment at Henderson, and having prosecutors there during interviews would make them clam up. “It takes awhile to establish trust,” McNeil said.

Prosecutor Steven Klinger, however, said Florida law does not allow defense lawyers to issue subpoenas for “informal” conversations without both sides present. “There is no authority whatsoever,” Klinger said.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer did not rule on the issue Thursday but said she will issue a written order in a few days.

— Miami Herald

Tripoli government seeks Libyan strongman Haftar’s arrest

TRIPOLI, Libya — Libya’s internationally-recognized government has issued an arrest warrant for Khalifa Haftar, who has ordered his forces to seize the capital Tripoli from the Government of National Accord, or GNA.

The military prosecutor said the warrant was issued over the bombing of Tripoli’s Mitiga airport and residential areas in the Abu Salim neighborhood, killing civilians.

On April 4, Haftar, the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army, or LNA, ordered his forces to seize Tripoli. Rival factions have engaged in fighting since then on the city’s outskirts.

The U.N. envoy for Libya, Ghassan Salame, called for an immediate halt to attacks on Tripoli on Wednesday, hours after deadly shelling hit the southern Tripoli district of Abu Salim. Officials said at least six civilians were killed and 35 injured.

The warrant targets Haftar and other top officials of the LNA, including General Abdel-Salam al-Hassi, the head of military operations in western Libya; Mohamed al-Manfour, commander of air force operations; and Saqr al-Jaroushi, the air force chief of staff.

Libya has at least two competing administrations: the Tripoli-based GNA led by Prime Minister Fayez Serraj and another allied with Haftar in the eastern city of Tobruk.

Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council failed to agree on a text calling for a ceasefire after negotiations on Thursday.

One of the main sticking points on the British-drafted text is on whether to name the LNA. South Africa’s ambassador Jerry Matthews Matjila told reporters “we don’t go and name and shame.”

Germany’s ambassador Christoph Heusgen, currently the council president, said he wanted “a strong resolution with a united council, everybody behind it, where clearly we say who is responsible and what needs to be done.”

At least 205 people have been killed and 913 injured in the two-week fighting near Tripoli, according to the World Health Organization.

— dpa

North Korea demands Pompeo’s removal from U.S. nuclear talks

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea demanded that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo be removed from direct nuclear negotiations between the countries, turning up pressure after the collapse of a summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in February.

Kwon Jong Gun, a North Korean foreign ministry official, criticized Pompeo for interfering with relations in a report on its official KCNA news agency published Thursday. He accused the top U.S. diplomat of “reckless remarks” and “fabricating stories like a fiction writer.”

“I am afraid that, if Pompeo engages in the talks again, the table will be lousy once again and the talks will become entangled,” Kwon said. “Therefore, even in the case of possible resumption of the dialogue with the U.S., I wish our dialogue counterpart would be not Pompeo but other person who is more careful and mature in communicating with us.”

Kwon added that Kim remains “on good terms as usual” with Trump, comments that signal the regime wants to open up wedges in the administration between the president and his advisers, including Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton. Pyongyang has portrayed the pair as pushing for its complete disarmament before dispensing economic rewards, which it sees as a non-starter for negotiations.

Kim has escalated his rhetoric since the summit, urging top ruling party members last week to deal a “severe blow to hostile foreign forces” by resisting sanctions. He also gave the U.S. a year-end deadline to make it an offer it liked.

After Kim issued the deadline, Pompeo said at an event in Texas this week that the North Korean leader promised Trump to denuclearize and “our teams are working with the North Koreans to plot a — to chart a path forward so that we can get there. He said he wanted it done by the end of the year. I’d love to see that done sooner.”

North Korea’s Kwon said Pompeo was “talking nonsense” in suggesting that working-level negotiation between the countries would be finished by year’s end. The speech, he added, only suggested “the U.S. should change its way of calculation and come up with responsive measures before the end of this year.”

— Bloomberg News