HAYS COUNTY

Commissioners vote

to sue over pipeline

The Hays County Commissioners Court has voted to bring suit against Kinder Morgan to halt the proposed route of its Permian Highway pipeline, slated to cross Hays County.

The court will engage with the law firms of Richards, Rodriguez & Skeith, LLP, and the law office of Max Renea Hicks. Hays County also consented to the representation of multiple parties by the retained firms, as it is expected that other parties will join in the suit.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Lon Shell, who made the motions for the action, noted the lawsuit will not be funded by tax dollars.

NORTH AUSTIN

Shred tax documents

Friday at Frost Bank

Frost Bank, at 111 E. Anderson Lane, will host a free document shredding event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The bank will provide treats and shredding services so residents can securely dispose of tax documents.

LAKEWAY

Aging Well Expo

takes place Tuesday

The Aging Well Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek.

The expo will feature exhibitor booths and tester demonstration booths, in addition to wellness checks and presentations. A panel of medical, technology and financial professionals will speak throughout the day.

The event is free, and registration is required at bit.ly/agingwellexpo2019.

PFLUGERVILLE

Resource fair Tuesday

for homeschool families

Homeschool Pfair will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Pflugerville Public Library, 1008 W. Pfluger St.

Homeschool families can learn about the resources and services available to them at the library and throughout the city, such as the Pflugerville police, Parks and Recreation, Public Works and Animal Welfare Services departments.

Attendees can meet representatives from the Homeschool Prom Committee, American Legion Post 154, Lemonade Day, the Pflugerville Fire Department and Austin Community College.

ROUND ROCK

High school to host

college admissions talk

“College Admissions Officer Panel” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Round Rock High School Tool Box, 300 N. Lake Creek Drive, Building 200.

Admissions officers from Texas public and private colleges and universities will respond to questions about the role of advanced academics coursework in the admissions process and provide insight regarding such aspects as strength of schedule, recommendation letters and student essays.

Registration is required at bit.ly/RRfuturereadiness.

ROUND ROCK

Earth Day fair

Monday at library

The Earth Day Mini Fair will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

The free event will include information on environmental issues and community resources as well as a creative reuse craft station, a solar oven demonstration and ecologically friendly products as door prizes.

Organizations will include the city of Round Rock Park Rangers Department, Mrs. Saigon Farms, Jill Birt Yoga and the Texas Department of Transportation's Environmental Affairs Division.

— American-Statesman staff