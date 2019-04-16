I graduated from Tascosa in 1966. Of the class, one blue-eyed blonde bombshell stood out among all of us. She could dance, sing, act and was the most giving, generous person I've ever known. She is Vicki McLean. She went on to have wondrous accomplishments in life, from owning and teaching at her own "Miss Vicki Dance Studio," to performing for our troops overseas with none other than bob Hope. She never aged and never quit giving. She returned to Amarillo and has supported the arts more than any one person I know, from ballet, to opera to theater. I never had an ounce of her talent, except for the short while I was honored to play cello with conductor Clyde Roller. She has always been my superstar and Amarillo is indeed fortunate to have her.

I went to work for Diamond Shamrock Oil and Gas as a youngster. I worked hard to become the editor of their company publications. The big break I received from King Hill followed me throughout my life to make me try harder. King was a wonderful talented writer for McCormick Advertising and did feature articles for Accent west Magazine. He was a beloved school teacher and in his spare time promoted the museums, ballet, opera, theater and symphony. His father was a renowned artist who created the great white buffalo statue for West Texas A&M University.

To this day, VIcki and King remain active in all of the arts and promoting Amarillo. They have done more to bring and promote talent in our city than two people will ever accomplish and I salute them both.

Bunny Leathers, Amarillo