PHARR – PSJA Memorial Early College High School Senior Athlete Victoria Treviño became her school's first Powerlifting State Champion in the 165lb weight class of the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet held in Waco on March 16. Seventeen other female athletes competed and placed at the State competition in their divisions.

In addition to taking the Gold Medal, Treviño won “Outstanding Squat” setting a new state record of 445lbs and “Outstanding Lifter” with a combined total of 1,050lbs.

Other powerlifters coming home with accolades include:

PSJA Early College High School

Angela Elvira, 11th grade, earned 6th in the 148lb weight class

Luisa Rodriguez, 10th grade, 132lb weight class

Coaches Lisa Cantu & Jesse Rodriguez

PSJA North Early College High School

Alysha Torres, 11th grade, earned 4th place in the 259lb weight class

Jaclyn Calderon, 12th grade, earned 5th place in the 148lbs weight class

Janessa Campos, 12th grade, 123lbs weight class

Cassandra Vargas, 12th grade, 132lbs weight class

Coach Mateo Garcia, Jr. & Rey Hernandez

PSJA Memorial Early College High School Team placed 5th in State

Victoria Treviño, 12th grade, Gold Medalist in 165lb weight class

Laura Gomez, 12th grade, Silver Medalist in 132lb weight class

Amme Alcorchas, 12th grade, 6th place in 132lb weight class

Crystal Borrego, 11th grade, 7th place in 105lb weight class

Kaylen Flores, 10th grade, 11th place in the 259lb weight class

Alicia Gomez, 11th grade, 15th place in the 220lb weight class

Natalie Maldonado, 11th grade, 12th place in 148lb weight class

Devany Morales, 12th grade, 97lb weight class

Brittney Salcido, 12th grade, 105lb weight class

Coaches Miranda Guajardo, Scott Guzman & Patrick Boutwell

PSJA Southwest Early College High School Team

Elizabeth Lazo, 11th grade, 3rd place in 97lb weight class

Nora Cortes, 11th grade, 5th place in 123lb weight class

Alexia Zapata, 9th grade, 12th place in 97lb class

Coaches are David Duty, Miguel Maynez, Ken Benoit, and Mario Marmolejo