PHARR – PSJA Memorial Early College High School Senior Athlete Victoria Treviño became her school's first Powerlifting State Champion in the 165lb weight class of the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet held in Waco on March 16. Seventeen other female athletes competed and placed at the State competition in their divisions.
In addition to taking the Gold Medal, Treviño won “Outstanding Squat” setting a new state record of 445lbs and “Outstanding Lifter” with a combined total of 1,050lbs.
Other powerlifters coming home with accolades include:
PSJA Early College High School
Angela Elvira, 11th grade, earned 6th in the 148lb weight class
Luisa Rodriguez, 10th grade, 132lb weight class
Coaches Lisa Cantu & Jesse Rodriguez
PSJA North Early College High School
Alysha Torres, 11th grade, earned 4th place in the 259lb weight class
Jaclyn Calderon, 12th grade, earned 5th place in the 148lbs weight class
Janessa Campos, 12th grade, 123lbs weight class
Cassandra Vargas, 12th grade, 132lbs weight class
Coach Mateo Garcia, Jr. & Rey Hernandez
PSJA Memorial Early College High School Team placed 5th in State
Victoria Treviño, 12th grade, Gold Medalist in 165lb weight class
Laura Gomez, 12th grade, Silver Medalist in 132lb weight class
Amme Alcorchas, 12th grade, 6th place in 132lb weight class
Crystal Borrego, 11th grade, 7th place in 105lb weight class
Kaylen Flores, 10th grade, 11th place in the 259lb weight class
Alicia Gomez, 11th grade, 15th place in the 220lb weight class
Natalie Maldonado, 11th grade, 12th place in 148lb weight class
Devany Morales, 12th grade, 97lb weight class
Brittney Salcido, 12th grade, 105lb weight class
Coaches Miranda Guajardo, Scott Guzman & Patrick Boutwell
PSJA Southwest Early College High School Team
Elizabeth Lazo, 11th grade, 3rd place in 97lb weight class
Nora Cortes, 11th grade, 5th place in 123lb weight class
Alexia Zapata, 9th grade, 12th place in 97lb class
Coaches are David Duty, Miguel Maynez, Ken Benoit, and Mario Marmolejo