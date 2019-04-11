Anna powerlifter Macy Davis claimed her second-straight Class 4A state powerlifting title on Friday at the Texas High School Girls State Powerlifting Meet in Waco. Competing in the 181-pound weight class, the senior finished with a 1,040-pound total - 55 more than the second-place winner. Davis’ total included 400 squat, 290 bench press and 350 deadlift.

A three-time state-qualifier, Davis also received the 2019 Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) Scholarship Award, which was presented to her at the meet.

The Lady Coyotes as a team were also 4A state runners-up at the meet, the team’s best finish in program history. The other Anna lifters who qualified and competed at state were senior Ashley Enriquez-Castro, senior FeKyra Wells and sophomore Vicky Aragon-Marcial.

Enriquez-Castro claimed second place in her weight class, finishing with a 1,155-pound total, including 510 squat, 260 bench press and 385 deadlift. Anna head coach Chris Anderson noted that she “pushed the eventual state champion to the very last deadlift.” Enriquez-Castro finishes her career with three trips to state and three Top 3 finishes at state.

Aragon-Marcial claimed second at state with a total of 775 pounds, including 310 squat, 185 bench and 280 deadlift. “This was her second trip to state in her young career and she will no doubt be a favorite to win state next year,” Anderson said.

Wells finishes her career as a team co-captain and two-time state-qualifier, as well as having been awarded the THSWPA All-Academic Elite Team Winner — the highest level a lifter can achieve, Anderson noted.

Other senior lifters who have now completed their careers at Anna are Rebekah Roberts, Allyson Richardson, Hallie Nance and Brooke Hodge.

“This senior group has been such a pleasure to coach the last four years,” Anderson said. “Their work ethic, commitment toward the team and each other, and the way they represent their school and community is a testament of what they are going to accomplish in the future.”

“This senior class has placed in the Top 3 of every regular season meet they have all lifted in, with three Top 3 regional finishes, two state individual championships, seven state medals won, two Top 4 state finishes as a team and two Academic All-State Elite members. They’ve really set expectations and standards high for future Anna High School powerlifting teams to match. I’m just proud to be their coach and see their confidence continue to grow as they go on to accomplish great things in their lives.

“We will miss that senior leadership but we have a solid core coming back next season that hopefully will take the example they have learned from the seniors and continue the tradition of the program.”