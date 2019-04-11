In a Facebook announcement by the Anna Police Department, Ruben Jenkins pled guilty to the shooting of 25-year-old Cory Lamar in July of 2017. Due to his guilty plea, Jenkins was sentenced to 19 years.

The shooting was the first homicide ever in Anna. The investigation was a collaborative effort between the Anna Police Department, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers. Jenkins was located and apprehended just 48 hours after the shooting because of the concerted efforts of all the organizations.

Originally, Jenkins was arrested for a Murder charge and an Assault Causing Bodily Injury charge.

According to the Texas Parole Board, an offender must serve 85 percent of a Federal prison sentence. Jenkins will need to serve 16 years before being considered for parole.