E.J. Wills Gastropub, located in Stonebridge Ranch, has been certified as the first and only restaurant in McKinney—and one of just twelve restaurants in all of Texas— by PlantPure Communities for its plant-based/vegan menu.

The mission of PlantPure Communities is to build stronger, healthier, and more sustainable communities by partnering with an array of stakeholders to raise awareness of the health benefits of a whole foods, plant-based lifestyle.

While E.J. Wills Gastropub continues to serve its full menu, including award-winning burgers, honey-glazed salmon, buttermilk fried chicken, and Maryland-style crab cakes, the restaurant has recently unveiled a vegan menu, which offers items free of any animal products. These dishes include a grilled and tender portabella mushroom, marinated in house dressing and served on a bed of fresh spinach, tender artichoke, and sautéed red onion, topped with red onion jam—and a “veggie pasta,” consisting of spiralized, sautéed summer squash served with house red sauce & sautéed diced tomatoes, broccoli, zucchini, artichoke, and mushrooms. In addition, several items can be made without the addition of oil.

For those who aren’t vegan, but have other dietary concerns, gluten-free items, including buns and beer, are also available and many items are naturally dairy free or can be adjusted for sensitivities.

E.J. Wills Gastropub is humbled to receive this designation and looks forward to creating even more vegan options for its guests in the future.

E.J. Wills Gastropub is located at 1910 N. Stonebridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75071.

They can be reached at 972-542-0145 or http://www.ejwillsgastopub.com.