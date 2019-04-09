Law enforcement agencies, as well as the Texas Department of Transportation are recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 8–12.

“Work zones present a different environment for drivers to navigate with concrete barriers, slow-moving heavy equipment and vehicles that may make sudden stops,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “That’s why we’re urging drivers to pay special attention in work zones on Texas roadways — for their protection and the safety of highway work crews."

According to TxDOT, in 2018, there were 621 work zone crashes throughout the Amarillo District's 17 counties, resulting in three fatalities and 10 serious injuries; statewide, there were 25,162 work zone traffic crashes, resulting in 161 fatalities and 684 serious injuries.

One of Amarillo's most devastating work zone accidents occurred June 10, 2017, after a crash on eastbound Interstate 40, just east of Whitaker Road, injured two contract workers and took the lives of three others.

“From TxDOT’s maintenance crews to all the contractors — husbands, fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons and moms across the Amarillo District — please know that they are putting their lives on the line every day to build you better bridges ... roads, a better transportation system, (and) a safer transportation system,” said Johnny Deal, head of health and safety for J. Lee Milligan, Inc. “On June 10, 2017, we lost Ygnacio Rodriquez, Jorge Noe Catano, and Julian Zamora. Their families have family members that still work for us, and it’s something we feel every day. It’s very tragic and disheartening to have to go through that.”

TxDOT also reminds drivers of the Move Over/Slow Down law, which requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted limit when they see flashing blue or amber lights on a TxDOT vehicle, emergency vehicle or tow truck stopped on the roadside; not doing so can result in a fine of up to $2,000.

For more tips on driving smart in work zones, follow TxDOT Amarillo on Twitter @TxDOTAmarillo for Work Zone Awareness messages from TxDOT maintenance workers that will be shared throughout the week-long campaign.