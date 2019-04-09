For a second year in a row, Smithville won first place in the extra small category of the It’s Time Texas Community Challenge, a statewide health competition, earning a trophy and $1,800 prize.

It’s Time Texas, a nonprofit focused on improving health and wellness in the state, holds an annual eight-week community challenge, in which towns, cities and communities across the state compete against each other to show who has the greatest commitment to healthy living. Participants earn points for their communities by documenting their healthy eating and fitness activities.

“This isn’t something that we can just do alone, this is definitely a community effort,” Smithville Mayor Scott Saunders said. “And Smithville always shows what it’s like to come together as a community: First place, second year in a row, let’s do it again next year.”

This year, the contest was held from Jan. 7 to March 3, and Smithville earned 1,213,950 points, Amy McGeady, chief strategy officer with It’s Time Texas, told the City Council at an award ceremony at City Hall on Monday. Smithville had 311 registered participants, who uploaded 3,530 healthy-living selfies, logged 22,304 minutes of activity and collectively lost almost 200 pounds during the eight-week period.

The city had two people among the state’s top point earners: Stu Leibowitz, who placed 17th and earned 83,900 points, and Barbara Lockerman, who placed 21st and earned 80,200 points.

This is the second year Lockerman has been among the state’s top point earners.

“Stu, Barbara and many others not only tirelessly upload their own healthy activities but they work to get others engaged — members of their church, their schools, workplaces — and we’re just so grateful for that,” McGeady said.

This year, there were more than 25,000 Texans from 358 communities who participated in the statewide health competition and collectively logged more than 12 million minutes of activity and lost 8,341 pounds, according to the nonprofit.

“Thank you for having this program,” Saunders told McGeady at the awards ceremony. “We were able to get a lot of people involved who usually might not have been involved with each other. I know Barbara (Lockerman) definitely kept us all engaged, holding us accountable for everything with her Excel spreadsheets and charts and graphs.

“Also, I want to say thank you to the city of Smithville for allowing this program to be what it is, and for making sure that it happens; and to Iron Tiger Gym for participating in this too as a business, helping us out with all our sanctioned events; and just to everybody that participated, the Whole Health Partnership and everybody else.”

Saunders said the $1,800 award will be used to help with outreach efforts by Smithville Whole Health Partnership, which was created through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Culture of Health programming to engage the community in health activities, as well as for walkability signage in the city and to help with the We Grow, We Cook, We Eat summer camp put on by Smithville Community Gardens.