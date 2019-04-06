Representatives from the fields of education, business and healthcare, among others, gathered at the Amarillo Civic Center's Grand Plaza on Friday morning to cap a two-day event organizers said was designed to bolster early education initiatives and workforce futures.

Officials said the effort, "The Zero to 5 Summit: How a strong early learning system can change our future workforce" began Thursday evening at Amarillo College's Concert Hall Theater, featuring Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Ron Ferguson, an MIT-trained economist and Adjunct Lecturer in Public Policy at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, whose work focuses on economic, social, and educational challenges.

Organizers said the chief barrier for any workforce parent is lack of access to high-quality child care, which is an early learning program while also acknowledging 80 percent of brain growth happens in the first three years of life. Within that time frame officials said skill gaps between socio-economic, racial and ethnic groups become clearly apparent and improving a child’s life in the earliest years with early education is critical to maintaining opportunity and potential.

"I have always been interested in education," Price said during Friday's summit session while sharing insight regarding the city's involvement with the National Collaborative for Infants & Toddlers - a specialized effort designed to ensure children are developmentally on track for school by age 3. "I am a mother of three and a grandmother of five. I've always been passionate about education and when I became mayor, I knew we really had to change the structure of education. Public education is really the backbone of America. We knew we had to turn that around because our public schools were struggling and kids were coming in unprepared."

Price offered a link between early education and potential for future workforce expansion, adding if the former is not strong, it can adversely impact the latter.

"We started an initiative called Read Fort Worth in our business community and our school districts," she said. "Our goal is 100 percent of our kids reading at grade level by 2025. In most major cities in Texas only about 30 percent of their kids read at third grade level. It's a startling statistic. Education has to be at the forefront each and every day. If it's not, there are going to be major problems later."

Meanwhile, Ferguson shared the nuances of what he has deemed The Basics - described as five fun, simple, powerful ways families can give children a great start in life.

Maximize love, manage stressTalk, sing, and pointCount, group and compareExplore through movement and playRead and discuss stories

"Once parents become engaged with the basics, they stay involved," he said. "Once you develop that sense of efficacy, the outcomes are greatly enhanced. We want to be able to track children's growth and development at every stage of their lives while also giving kids permission to be who they want to be. We have to continue to find ways to use The Basics to help close achievement gaps."