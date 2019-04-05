As Amazon’s search for a second headquarters unfolded last year, the $5 billion development was a subject of much debate in Austin. Proponents touted the potential economic benefits if Amazon chose Central Texas, and those opposed to the massive project warned of its possible negative effects.

In the end, Amazon pleased both sides.

While the online retailer is not building its so-called HQ2 in Austin, it is planning to make a smaller -- but still significant -- investment in Central Texas.

Amazon announced on March 28 that it plans to add 800 jobs in Austin at a 145,000-square-foot office being constructed at the Domain. The expansion, Amazon said, is not tied to its decision in February to end its plans for placing half its HQ2 jobs in New York. The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce said the company is not receiving any financial incentives from the state or local governments for the new jobs in Austin.

Amazon’s planned expansion in Austin, experts say, demonstrates the tech hub’s growing ability to land job creation without paying for it.

“This (expansion) is a little bit of the snowball effect. They are already here and have the momentum,” said Scott Haigler, an Austin-based managing partner at tax consultancy RSM US. “The business environment in Texas, (Amazon’s) Whole Foods acquisition and Amazon having some executive leadership here as well -- Austin continues to be a significant attraction for Amazon.”

Amazon’s growth plan for Austin began with the opening of a corporate office here in 2015 at the Domain, according to Terry Leeper, the company’s site lead in Austin. Leeper, who previously worked at Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, said he convinced company leadership in 2014 that Austin was a market the company had to be in. Even before the opening of the first office, Leeper said, Amazon knew it would steadily grow its presence here.

Amazon now has more than 5,600 workers throughout Central Texas. That includes more than 1,000 corporate workers, 2,600 employees at its subsidiary Whole Foods Market and another 2,000 at its fulfillment center in San Marcos.

Other than Austin, the company’s largest corporate hubs are in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay area, Washington D.C./Northern Virginia, New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Vancouver. Amazon also has about 500 corporate-level employees in Dallas.

Its Austin operations, however, shows that prominent tech cities don’t have to do much to receive investment from some of the world’s largest companies, Austin City Council member Leslie Pool said.

Pool became one of the foremost opponents of Amazon’s HQ2 process because of the large financial incentives the company sought for the project, as well as how the development could add to city issues such as traffic.

While the HQ2 project was much larger than Amazon’s plans for Austin, Pool and other city leaders said the city should be able to rely on its rich tech talent, culture, friendly business laws and quality of life to draw in companies.

“Their (Austin) announcement affirms what many of us in Austin know, which is this city is a very attractive place to live and work, and we don’t need to provide incentives to folks to move here,” Pool said. “I am very welcoming for the expansion. I think it is terrific for our economy and community, and it feels organic.”

In recent years, Austin City Council members have been tweaking how they approve incentives, putting more of an emphasis on companies having to pass through a public process that gives residents an opportunity to weigh in before city council OKs a package.

The city is still willing to provide incentives to companies that are not based in Austin, Pool said, but council members are looking closer at helping more homegrown businesses expand “kind of like a venture capitalists looks at investing in startups.”

Companies don’t have to rely on the city for help, either. In December, Apple announced a $1 billion expansion at its North Austin campus after being offered tens of millions worth of tax incentives by Williamson County, where the new Apple office will be.

It’s unlikely Amazon will ever repeat its HQ2 process again, e-commerce analyst Sucharita Kodali with Forrester Research said.

While the company collected hoards of data from the 238 cities that bid for the project, it also was heavily criticized by city leaders for its public negotiation tactics with cities. In places like Austin, where it is already growing, Amazon is not likely to look for significant incentives, Kodali said, especially if project plans are relatively small in size compared to HQ2.

“Amazon is known for being so secretive and so quiet, and then they engaged in this public spectacle with public people,” Kodali said. “They probably learned that the less information they put out is better, especially in public forums.”