Tuesday forecast for Austin: Central Texas will see temperatures rise more than 30 degrees throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny skies and high temperatures near 72 degrees will make for a nice afternoon after a cold morning, forecasters said. The temperature at Camp Mabry was 41 degrees at 6:15 a.m.

At night, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will dip to a low around 51 degrees, forecasters said.

Warm weather and chances for rain are expected for the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and a high near 70 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50 percent chance of rain and a low around 64 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain mostly before 8 a.m. and a high near 85 degrees. Mostly clear at night with a low around 62 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50 percent chance of rain after 8 p.m. and a low around 66 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 63 degrees. A 70 percent chance of rain is expected between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and a high near 86 degrees. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 63 degrees.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 84 degrees.