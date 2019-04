FREER - Dr. Stella Stevens, a member of the Rotary Club of McKinney, stopped by the Freer Rotary Club meeting on Wednesday.

Stevens is a native of Duval County. She is the daughter of Commissioner Gilberto Uribe Jr.

Stevens presented the flag to Rotary President Norman Jenkins. During the meeting, she visited with fellow Rotarians and listened to the club's 4-way speech contest.