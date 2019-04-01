1:10 p.m. update: Three people were hurt Monday morning in a crash involving multiple vehicles that shut down all southbound traffic on MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) for more than an hour.

The crash happened on the main lanes of MoPac near Steck Avenue around 9 a.m.

Ten people were involved in the incident, three of whom were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not expected to be life threatening, medics said. The rest were not injured or declined medical treatment.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash, including a large box truck that rolled on top of a sedan, leaving the vehicle in a mangled heap pinned under the truck.

Crews were able to clear the scene of debris and completely reopen the roadway around 11:30 a.m.

