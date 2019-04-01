10:30 a.m. UPDATE: Some drivers in South Austin reported sleet falling in the area Monday morning.

National Weather service meteorologist Nick Hampshire said the weather service hadn't received any reports of ice raining down on Austin by 10:15 a.m., but he said it was entirely plausible. In College Station, some sleet was mixing in with rain, albeit briefly.

Hampshire said that temperatures in the 40s are cold enough for sleet to develop, but there’s no chance of any accumulation on the ground.

“It’s a nice April Fools joke from the atmosphere, I guess,” Hampshire said.

The temperature at Camp Mabry was recorded at 50 degrees shortly after 10 a.m. Afternoon highs are expected to reach up into the 60s.

Monday forecast for Austin: After a cold start to the morning, Central Texas will see some sunshine to begin the week, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters are calling for 20 percent chance of rain in Austin and surrounding areas between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., but skies should become increasingly clear throughout the day. Skies were mostly cloudy around 7:30 a.m. at Camp Mabry, where officials recorded a temperature of 47 degrees.

Temperatures will peak at around 62 degrees in the afternoon, which is cooler than the normal high of 77 degrees Austin typically sees on this day, according to climate data.

Temperatures will drop to a low around 41 degrees overnight, forecasters said, continuing a trend of below-normal temperatures. Lows on April 1 usually dip to 55 degrees, according to climate data.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 72 degrees. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. Afternoon highs will be near 72 degrees and south-southeast wind will blow at 5 to 15 mph. Chances for rain increase to 50 percent overnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and a high near 85. Mostly clear at night with a low around 61.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30 percent chance of rain after 8 p.m. and a low around 65 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain and a high near 76 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night with a 70 percent chance of rain and a low around 64 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and a high near 84 degrees.