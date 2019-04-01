Was that a trial balloon or merely a bad idea – suggesting that funding Special Olympics programs at schools be cut? Regardless, to say it did not go over well would be a dramatic understatement. It’s good to see there are still some programs that curry rabid bipartisan support that should not be trifled with. Special Olympics qualifies.

First things first. President Trump on Thursday backed off a budget proposal that would do away with $17.6 million in funding for Special Olympics, about 10 percent of its overall revenue, according to published reports. Upon the initial announcement, the proposed move was immediately seized upon and politicized to some extent during a session of high drama involving Education Secretary Betsy DeVos being fricasseed during a budget hearing before members of Congress.

At one point during the grilling, the secretary responded to a question about the cuts by saying, “I think the Special Olympics is an awesome organization, one that is supported by the philanthropic sector as well.” The suggestion was any gap resulting from federal budget cuts would almost certainly be filled through private donations.

Overall, the secretary’s responses came across as clunky and unsympathetic to an agency that is the largest sports organization in the world for people with intellectual disabilities. More than 5 million athletes from 174 countries participate in competitions that showcase inclusion and empowerment. In fact, Special Olympics just celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.

Of course, it’s not the first time these cuts have been suggested. Special Olympics funding reductions have been proposed each year Secretary DeVos has been in office, according to news accounts. These cuts were part of a projected 20 percent decrease across the board for the education budget in 2020. Likewise, the proposals have been rejected each time.

The president’s countermanding of the proposal evoked a different tone from the secretary. “I am pleased and grateful the president and I see eye to eye on this issue and that he has decided to fund our Special Olympics grant,” she said in a statement reported by The Associated Press and other news agencies. “This is funding I have fought for behind the scenes over the last several years.”

If there is anything that should be considered untouchable, it seems Special Olympics would fall under that heading. Pushback on the proposed cuts was quick, fierce and decisive. The president’s change of mind soon followed. “I’ve been to the Special Olympics. I think it’s incredible,” Trump said in news accounts this week.

Public records indicate the Department of Education’s overall budget approaches the neighborhood of $70 billion. The Special Olympics line item represents a tiny fragment of the big picture. As far as we can tell, Special Olympics is one of those rare entities that makes everyone feel good. From the competitors to the volunteers to the donors, it is an organization dedicated to making people smile as a result of inspirational athletic achievement and accomplishment.

The original decision to cut this group’s funding should never have been made. Surely there might be other items within the $70 billion where the same kind of savings could be realized. The president was right in reversing course, although there are those who will take issue with the public way the change of course was handled. Still, a bad idea didn’t stay in play very long.