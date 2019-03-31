Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending March 25:

• Jenny's Room, 508 50th St., Unit D

• La Quinta Inn & Suites, 6504 Interstate 27

• Mr. Laundry LLC, 4001 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

• 3 Amigos Bar and Grill, 701 E. 50th St.

• Business Hygiene, 8718 County Road 6835

• Mar Y Tierra LLC, 5702 19th St.

• Mar Y Tierra, 2531 82nd St.

• Pretty Darn Amazing Productions LLC, 8401 County Road 6910

• Christina Belle-Henry M.D., P.A., 3614 23rd St.

• Sally Blair Ceramics, 3313 31st St.

• Evans Associates, 3301 62st St.

• Lite Bite Mediterranean Cafe, 3624 50th St.

• Twisted Endeavors, 3712 37th S.

• One Stop, 301 N. University Ave.

• Hub City Billiards, 6512 Sixth St.

• C&DI LLC, 8508 Jordan Drive

• Delta Land Surveying LLC, 3307 82nd St., Unit J

• Feleena's, 3808 85th St.

• Sister's Herbs LLC, 3308 82nd St.

• Ash and Cole Home Decor, 5505 111th St.

• Double EE Embroidery, 6703 82nd St., Apt. 1326

• Texas Performance Metal Worx, 13209 County Road 1800, Ste. 71

• Texas Teacup Yorkies, 11103 Salem Ave.