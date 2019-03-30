25 years ago:

MARJAYOUN, LEBANON - Israeli warplanes attacked hilltop bases of Lebanese guerrillas on Wednesday, in the latest clash in nearly two months of heightened tension in southern Lebanon.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Dwight D. Eisenhower was borne in a soldier's coffin to a hero's farewell Sunday, and President Nixon led a national salute to the man he called a first citizen of the world, "one of the giants of our time."

75 years ago:

AUSTIN - Gerald Mann's qualification for general service in the Army, announced in Dallas today, answered some questions about 1944 political prospects that have been hanging since autumn.

100 years ago:

CENTER NEWS ITEMS OF THE PAST WEEK: J.C. Newton was seen passing through these parts one day last week from his ranch near Hereford.