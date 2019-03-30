AUSTIN

City to take over

cleanup under overpasses

The Austin City Council has approved a contract that will transition the role of providing cleanup services under highway overpasses from the Texas Department of Transportation to the city.

The new debris contract will provide once-per-month cleanups at about 61 highway underpasses within the city limits. The frequency and level of service match the previous TxDOT contract, which concluded under-bridge cleanups in February.

City staff will finalize a contract with the same vendor that was providing services under TxDOT’s purview. As has been done over the past few years, advance notification will be provided to the homeless community about upcoming cleanups. City departments, including the police, municipal court and code compliance, will continue their involvement with these monthly cleanups.

TxDOT will remain a working partner with the city by maintaining the roads around these areas and clearing litter.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Lane closures to begin

on Texas 45 Southwest

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority has announced lane closures on Texas 45 Southwest due to construction.

Crews are placing the final layer of pavement and stripes on the new Texas 45 Southwest toll road, so they will close lanes on it and MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) typically between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays for about the next three weeks. Lanes may close Saturdays if necessary, and two to three nighttime lane closures are tentatively scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. April 10.

Lane closures on FM 1626 will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays from April 18-26.

TAYLOR

Meet the finalists

for city manager

The city of Taylor will host a community meeting Monday for residents to meet and greet the four finalists for city manager.

The four finalists are Bret Bauer, the city manager for Gun Barrel City, near Dallas; Lt. Col. Charles Ewings, the squadron commander/logistics director for the Texas Air National Guard at Carswell Field in Fort Worth; David Harris, city administrator for Balcones Heights, near San Antonio; and Brian LaBorde, the city manager for Keene, near Fort Worth.

The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the McCrory Timmerman building at 201 N. Main St.

Those who attend the meeting are asked to provide feedback on the candidates by calling City Hall at (512) 352-3675 or going to the city's website, taylortx.gov, to find contact information for council members.

The City Council will interview the finalists during the week and will consider the appointment of a final candidate at a regular meeting. The new city manager will be announced by the end of May, the city said in a news release.

Former City Manager Isaac Turner retired Jan. 25. The interim city manager is Assistant City Manager Jeffery Jenkins.

ROUND ROCK

Youth job, volunteer fair

at library Saturday

A youth job and volunteer fair will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

The fair is open to ages 13-20 but attendees and parents should keep in mind that employers set varying minimum age requirements. Participating businesses and organizations will include the library, the city of Round Rock, the Williamson County Animal Shelter, Round Rock Area Serving Center, Williamson County Children’s Advocacy Center, YMCA of Greater Williamson County, Mathnasium, Salata and Typhon Texas Waterpark.

For more information: roundrocktexas.gov.

SAN MARCOS

Families asked to claim

items from City Cemetery

The city of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Cemetery Commission and cemetery staff, will host a cleanup of the City Cemetery, 1001 RM 12, from Monday to April 12.

Staff will remove items from burial places that do not conform to cemetery rules or that have become unsightly.

Fresh cut flowers are allowed on lots and mausoleums and near the columbarium but must be removed within two weeks or when they become unsightly. Artificial flowers, sprays and wreaths are allowed but must be removed when they become unsightly or hinder maintenance. Glass containers are prohibited. Decorations must be firmly secured or fastened to the ground or monument.

For more information: sanmarcostx.gov/cemetery.

— American-Statesman staff