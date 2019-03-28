Sheriff Alan West is inviting Somervell County citizens to become associate members of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, giving them a way to not only to assist law enforcement officials, but also build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime,

Membership appeals are being sent by mail. Individuals choosing to join the volunteer program can do so for as little as $25. Businesses can show their support beginning at a $100 contribution level.

The funding provides critically important technical resources, training and legislative support on key criminal justice issues.

“With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the membership drive has taken on greater importance than ever before,” West stated. “The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play.”

The program was formed to provide citizens with an opportunity to lend their support to more effective law enforcement and to help local law enforcement officers protect the lives and property of citizens.

“As the need for building stronger private-public law enforcement partnerships in their county continues to escalate, programs such as this continue to grow in importance,” West said. “I encourage everyone receiving a membership appeal to consider joining forces with us by becoming an associate member. It is a valuable investment in the future.”

The contributions are tax deductible. And, unlike other organizations in the state, the program does not solicit membership by telephone. The program is committed to its no-telemarketing policy, and only sends invitations to citizens to become members by mail.

Individuals who do not receive a membership appeal but would like more information can contact the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, 1601 S. Interstate 35, Austin, Texas 78741. The phone number 512-445-5888.