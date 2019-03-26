Waxahachie ISD Technology Student Association students represented the district at the regional contest on Feb. 27 at Waxahachie High School and then traveled to Mesquite to compete on March 2-3.

Technology Student Association serves students enrolled in Career Technical Education courses aligned with these six career clusters that participants experience the application of classroom and laboratory lessons in hands-on activities for competitive events.

WHS and Waxahachie Global High School career and technical students in TSA participated in national qualifying events at the regional level contest.

Students started the contest on Feb. 27 and wrapped all events up on March 2.

Students and teams that will advance to state in national events include:

First place

— Computer Integrated Manufacturing: Colton Lee and Nicole Holmberg

— Future Technology Teacher: Brandon Rodriquez, Christopher Espinoza and Andrew Mestyanak

— Nicole Holmberg

Second place

— On-Demand Video: Adam Sigala, Jaden Patterson, Marc Ruan, Isaac Olivera, Zak Boehler and Daniel Skelton

— Scientific Visualization: Leslie Martinez, Liam Hill, Colton Lee and Nicole Holmberg

Third Place

— Structural Design and Engineering: Brandon Rodriguez and Dhruval Rangrej

— Technology Problem Solving: Aaron Rodriguez and Andrew Mestyanak

State-Only events that are advancing from WHS:

First Place

— Laura Badders, 2D Animation with sound and or lip sync- 30 sec. max

— Caroline Cross, 2D Animation15 seconds

— Alesha Murphy-Atkins, 2D Animation 30 seconds

— Leslie Martinez, Time Lapse Animation – 60 Sec. Max

— Colton Lee, CNC/CAM - 3D Printer/Rapid Prototype

Unique to Texas Events Advancing to State for WHS are:

— Graphic Solution – Engineering & Design: Colton Lee and Brandon Rodriguez

— Graphic Solution – Technology Problem Solving: William Leonhardt, Andrew Mestyanak and Nicole Holmberg

— Safety Poster Design: Dhruval Rangrej

— Technical Report: Nicole Holmberg

— On-Site Animation: Caroline Cross

Global High School Students advancing to TSA State Contest:

— Chapter Team: Nicki Asirvadam, Steven Cloud, Edwin Garcia, Evan Taylor, Elizabeth Kacerek, Dakota Underhill

— Flight Endurance: Elizabeth Kacerek

First Place

— Forensic Science: Elizabeth Kacerek and Tianyi Zhou

— Tech Bowl: Nicki Asirvadam, Steven Cloud and Carson Wright

Second Place

— Music Production: Evan Taylor, Trevor Burns and Ian Womack

— Photo Tech: Yolanda Thomas

Third Place

— Music Production: Shyam, Carson Wright, Jacob Mendoza, Adam Mendoza, Steven Hernandez

The WHS TSA chapter also has a candidate in the running for state office. The application for Colton Lee as TSA state treasurer has been accepted. At state contest, Lee will participate in a “Meet and Greet Forum”, give a speech at the second General Session and ultimately find out if he is voted in by the Texas TSA members to represent WHS TSA as a Texas TSA state officer team member.

WISD students who qualified for TSA State Contest will travel to the Fort Worth Convention Center, April 25-27 to test their skills against competitors from across the state. The students will ultimately bid for qualification to the National Conference in Washington, DC June 28-July 2.

For more information about WHS TSA events, contact Shyla Vire at svire@wisd.org, Jim Parker at japarker1@wisd.org or Khadjah Makkieh kmakkieh@wisd.org at 972-923-4614.

For more information about Global High TSA events, contact Michael Warren at mwarren@wisd.org or call 972-923-4614.