Waxahachie High One-Act Play competitors placed first in the District 7-6A contest on Saturday.

The students performed the production, "The Runner Stumbles," at South Grand Prairie High School.

Several students were recognized individually, which included Caleb Reynolds who received the Best Tech award, Kamerann Burney received honorable mention, Jaden Patterson earned All-Star Cast award and Madeline Condor won Best Actress. Patterson, Condor and Burney received these awards in the zone contest.

Waxahachie High earned first in the zone contest on March 20 when the students performed at Cedar Hill High School.

“The Runner Stumbles” is based on a true story that took place in 1911 in Michigan at a Roman Catholic parish. In the story, a small town priest stands trial for killing a young nun he had secretly loved.

Waxahachie High students will compete in the bi-district contest on Thursday at South Grand Prairie High School. The competition starts at 1:30 p.m. and WHS will compete first.

The public is welcome to attend the contest. If an individual is late, the doors will only open between shows.