Court documents filed Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Fla., indicate that Robert Kraft, the owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots, has requested a jury trial on the misdemeanor charge that he twice solicited prostitution at a Jupiter day spa in January.

Kraft denied any wrongdoing since the charges were first revealed last month, although on Saturday he said he is “truly sorry” for his being charged in the day-spa crackdown.

