A local family has transitioned their business operations from mobile and online to a brick-and-mortar storefront in downtown Waxahachie.

In February of 2017, a family of Red Oak High School graduates established the retail company, The Wondering Cactus. It functioned as a traveling boutique in a party bus and online.

“It was set up like a trunk show, like an in-home boutique where we bring the closet to you,” co-owner Misty Trevino explained.

Trevino is a 1995 graduate of ROHS and runs the business with her niece, Katy Clark, along with her best friend who just so happens to be the daughter-in-law of Trevino, Brandy Ray.

Clark and Ray are both 2011 ROHS grads.

The business predominately operated on Facebook and transitioned to a storefront thanks to an increased number of orders. Clark noted that customers began to pick up their purchases from her driveway.

Consumers continued to inquire about a brick and mortar location to try on clothes and see all the company had to offer.

On March 12, the business evolved into Vaqueras Boutique— which means cowgirl in Spanish — in a 1,000-square-foot showroom attached to the Rogers Hotel.

“I think downtown is making a lot of progress,” Clark expressed. “I think the more businesses that come here especially that cater to a younger crowd and younger style is what’s going to keep downtown alive.”

Clark expressed that Vaqueras Boutique plays a role in the diversity of the square and is proud to contribute to the variety of retail options.

“We all three have different styles, which is why everything is so different in here,” Clark explained.

Clark said the average cost of an article of clothing would be $30.

“We have pretty good price points,” Trevino emphasized. “We keep it to where you can dress nice and don’t have to pay a fortune.”

The store offers trendy, casual boutique style clothing that suits all occasions and body types.

Clark is a mother of three children and said she will not purchase clothes unless it is versatile for the various circumstances she lives through daily.

“It’s mom-approved with style,” Clark laughed. Trevino went on to explain the clothing is very practical.

The storefront has allowed the business to prosper in different ways as well.

When the business operated online, 10 new styles were introduced weekly. Now with a brick and mortar, customers can expect to see 20 new styles a week. Clark emphasized the business model sets them apart from other local retailers.

“We have a turnover plan for every piece in here, and nothing will be in here for more than 21 days,” Clark said.

The online portion of the business will continue to operate with a separate inventory so shoppers can have access to more merchandise.

“A lot of the stuff that you see in the store will only be in the store,” Clark elaborated.

Vaqueras Boutique sells LHTX shirts that cannot be purchased at any other shop in Ellis County. Clark also designs t-shirts exclusive to the store, and there is also a t-shirt of the month club. Customers can expect a newly designed graphic shirt every week.

Since the store has opened, Ray said, “one of my favorite parts is being able to meet people that we never did before like the regular customers.

Clark added, "We knew their name — I can probably recite everyone’s email addresses."

Ray expressed it has been nice to be able to put a face to a name to all the loyal customers that have walked in the door.

One loyal online customer, Adora Chenette, entered the store and was blown away with the look of the modern boutique.

“I love it, it’s so cute," Chenette expressed. "It’s very different than any other place."

Vaqueras Boutique is a member of the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association and participates in Ladies Night, which is the second Thursday of the month and hosts specials. The owners plan to have a margarita machine on the next ladies night out and will have deals and festivities for Cinco de Mayo. The business will have a Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting sometime in April.

Vaqueras Boutique is one of six businesses to open in 2019 in downtown, while two other stores have relocated within the square. Those that closed included Britches and Blouses and Texas Pearls. The store is one of three boutiques to open in 2019. Other shops include Copper Rose and Dazzling Divas that opens on April 1.

Vaqueras Boutique is located at 104 N. College St. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Ashley Ford | @aford_news | 469-517-1450