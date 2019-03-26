The potential for severe weather shortened the annual Waxahachie Spring Fling girls' golf tournament but did not dampen the play of the Lady Indians.

Though the predicted weather never showed, the Lady Indians placed third with 546 strokes at Thorntree Country Club in DeSoto. Justin Northwest won the tournament after firing a 486 team score, while Midlothian placed second with a 504.

The two-day tournament was played in a 27-hole format on Friday. Waxahachie shot a 362 team score over the opening 18 holes and then combined for a 182 on the final nine.

During the first round, Kayli Nash carded a team-best 84, while Baylie Paris (88), Olivia Tolliver (94), Ana Herrin (96) and Marisabel Garza (97) followed.

It was then Herrin who led the Lady Indians in the second round (9 holes), as she carded birdies on three of the first six holes and finished with a 41.

Tolliver carded a 46, Paris had a 47, Garza needed 48 strokes and Nash turned in a 50.

Mackenzie Parks (100-49) and Vanessa Garza (96-55) and Allison Heflin (109-48) competed as medalists for the Lady Indians.

Waxahachie returns to action for the District 7-6A tournament to be held Thursday and Friday at Tangle Ridge Golf Course in Grand Prairie.

JUNIOR VARSITY

The Waxahachie junior varsity girls' golf team won the annual Battle of the Brick this past week at The Brickyard in Ferris.

Meredith Hallett finished second out of 24 golfers with a 96, while Azzy Lozano carded a 100 to finish as a top-five medalist. Both scores were personal bests.

Sky Chisolm and Syndey Rodriguez both turned in 104.

The junior varsity Lady Indians concluded their spring season Tuesday in the Waxahachie-hosted tournament. Scores were not available as of press time

SPOTLIGHT

Head girls' golf coach continues the weekly golfer spotlight this week with junior Baylie Paris, who is the daughter of Jamie and Phillip Paris.

Paris is involved with the youth group at The Avenue Church and her favorite subject in school is math.

Her favorite movie is "The Longest Ride," her favorite TV show is "One Tree Hill" and her favorite food is steak.

Paris said her goal is to attend Dallas Baptist University and get a master's degree in biology to become a physical therapist. She also hopes to minor in business administration so she can one day run her mother's venue business, Firefly Gardens.

Paris' favorite vacation spot is in the Bahamas at the Atlantis. Her favorite golfer is Brooke Henderson.

Her most embarrassing moment is when she thinks that coach Gaylor is talking to her, but he’s really talking on his phone through his hearing aids, so she is really talking to herself in public.

Paris said her favorite golfing memory so far came at the Cleburne golf tournament last year when all five Lady Indians shot their personal best for their best team score to date.