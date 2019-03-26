Past, present and future Waxahachie baseball players can certainly have their fill of America's pastime this Saturday.

In partnership with the Waxahachie RBI Club, the Indians will host their annual Alumni Gameday that will recognize members of the 2008 state finalist team. There will also be an opportunity to watch the current club take on a neighboring rival and then a free skills camp for youth ball players.

The day begins with a private tour of the new high school —open to any and all Waxahachie baseball alumni — at 8 a.m. There will then be a coaches corner roundtable discussion at 10 a.m. at Paul Richards Park, featuring Mike Turner, Bill Midkiff, Matt Webb and Tracy Wood.

Members of the 2008 baseball team will also have the opportunity to join the current ball club during batting practice at 11 a.m., with on-the-field recognitions taking place at 12:30 p.m.

Waxahachie will then face Red Oak in a non-district tilt at 1 p.m.

Waxahachie baseball alumni are then invited to Oma's Jiffy Burger for a postgame meal and fellowship around 2:30 p.m. (or following the conclusion of the Indians and Hawks game).

Any alumni interested in attending the event should text RBI Club president Barry Navarro at 972-935-5401 and include a name.

The baseball activities do not stop with the final out, or the last double-double served at Oma's, either.

The third annual Dulin Brothers Memorial Scholarship baseball camp will take place on the field at Richards Park following the conclusion of Saturday's varsity game.

The camp benefits the Robert and Rodney Dulin Memorial Scholarship.

Established in 2013, the Robert and Rodney Dulin Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a senior member or members of the Waxahachie Indian baseball team who have “shown exemplary achievement on and off the baseball field,” states the scholarship description on WISD.org.

During the camp, kids from 5—14 years of age will have the opportunity to learn proper form, mechanics, and skills from Indian players and coaches. Although there is no charge, donations will be accepted to benefit the scholarship fund and there will also be t-shirts for sale.

The Waxahachie Indian baseball team and coaches will also host a “Meet the Indians” session along with the skills and drills camp.

Those interested can pre-register on Facebook at “WHS Robert and Rodney Dulin Baseball Scholarship,” at waxahachieindiansbaseball.com or by emailing Mike Robinson at robinsonproperty@yahoo.com. Participants will need a glove.