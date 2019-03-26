SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Police oversight panel

hosts meeting Wednesday

The city of Austin’s office of police oversight will host a meeting from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with information on new services the office has begun offering.

The meeting will be at the Austin Public Library Ruiz Branch, 1600 Grove Blvd. The services will allow residents and visitors to share feedback about their experiences with Austin Police Department officers. Individuals will be able to submit feedback anonymously, online, in person and by phone via a dedicated line in multiple languages.

Office staff will provide a public overview of the services, including a demonstration of the digital feedback form at the informational meeting.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Asian American Center

hosts community meeting

The Asian American Resource Center, at 8401 Cameron Road, will host a community meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to discuss the center’s master plan update.

The initial master plan was completed in 2006, and construction of Phase I was completed five years ago. The update will help the center in its mission to provide spaces, services, resources and programs through an Asian American Pacific Islander perspective.

For more information: austintexas.gov/AARCMP-update.

AUSTIN

Restaurant's sales Wednesday

will go to Helping Hand Home

Jersey Mike’s Subs has announced that 16 Austin-area locations will donate 100 percent of all Wednesday sales to the Helping Hand Home for Children.

The restaurant chain has been collecting donations from customers throughout the month, culminating in the company’s Day of Giving, where all of the day’s sales will benefit more than 200 nonprofits nationwide.

Last year’s Month of Giving initiative raised $6 million for 180 nonprofits nationwide and more than $35,000 for Helping Hand Home, which provides a safe haven for children healing from physical, emotional and sexual abuse, neglect or abandonment.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

United Way offering

free tax preparation

The United Way of Williamson County will offer free electronic tax preparation through April 15 at locations across the county.

IRS-certified tax preparers will be available to provide assistance to wage-earners through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, in which volunteers will complete and file federal tax returns to households earning $55,000 or less annually, and to older adults of all income levels.

For a full list of times, dates and locations, as well as to make an appointment, call 211 or 512-255-6799, email info@unitedway-wc.org or visit wilcofreetaxprep.org.

HAYS COUNTY

Public meetings set

on countywide polling

The Hays County Commissioners Court will host two public meetings to share information on the state’s countywide polling program which, if approved, would allow voters to vote at any polling place in Hays County on election day.

Meetings will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fire Station No. 5, 100 Carlson Circle, San Marcos; and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 6441, 401 Jacob’s Well Road, Wimberley.

The public will have an opportunity to suggest polling locations and ask questions about the program.

ELGIN

Picnic in the Park

for seniors Thursday

The Elgin Parks and Recreation Department will host the Senior Picnic in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Fleming Community Center, 802 N. Avenue C.

Attendees should bring a dish to pass. The event will have tents, tables and chairs set up in front of the community center to celebrate the results of the beautification day on March 22.

The center’s grand hall and kitchen will be available.

— American-Statesman staff