This year's Waxahachie ISD Fifth-Grade Career Expo was recently held at the Billy Bates Career and Technical Education Center.

On March 6, approximately 725 students from all eight district elementary schools attended and rotated through 19 stations representing the 16 nationally recognized career clusters of the Career and Technical Education department.

At each station, students listened to business, industry and government representatives from the community and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

"The objective of the Fifth-Grade Career Expo is to expose students to the language and organizational structure of career education and its relationship to business, industry and services within the community," reads a Waxahachie High CTE press release.

After the rotations, students and speakers enjoyed a pizza lunch. Door prizes, donated by the speakers, other local businesses, and WISD Career Tech Student Organizations were also awarded.

The event was sponsored and organized by the WISD CTE department and the WISD elementary counselors. Also, WISD support services and transportation departments contributed to making the day a huge success.

WISD thanked the following for being guest speakers and presenters at the event: Tarleton State University — Midlothian, Navarro College, culinary arts teacher Joel Skipper, cosmetology teacher Whitney Young, Wes Winn with the Ellis County Sheriffs Department, Obi Ononobi with Altus Emergency Center, SFC Maribel German and SSG John Powell with the U.S. Army, Dana James with the WISD curriculum department, Matt Authier with Gateway Mortgage, Sandy King with the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce, Citizens National Bank of Texas, KBEC 130 Radio, Lonnie Gaylor, Lockheed Martin, Mikel Craig with WISD support services, Dineen Farms, Americase, Amber Huckabee and Pokey O’s Food Truck with Debbie Davis.