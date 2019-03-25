Perspective parents have two additional opportunities to check out the full-day program at Turner Prekindergarten Academy.

“At Turner Prekindergarten Academy we focus on encouraging learning for all through love and unity,” stated the campus principal Stefani Foster.

Foster continued to describe the campus as a place where children can socialize, make decisions and gain confidence through education expectations and routines of school.

“Our students leave us better prepared for kindergarten than kids who don’t attend a public prekindergarten program,” Foster elaborated.

The 2018-19 school year was the first for Turner Prekindergarten to transition from half-day program to full-day. With the students on campus all day it has allowed the depth of knowledge to expand as well as daily experiences.

With a campus tour, prospectors will have an opportunity to peek into classrooms that include several play areas ranging from a construction site to a pizza shop to a vet clinic.

“Walk into our STEM lab, and you will be immersed in multiple hands-on science experiments,” Foster said.

If a parent is unsure about pre-kindergarten, he or she will have the chance to check out the facility and pick up a registration packet. Tours will take place on March 26 at 1 p.m. and March 27 at 9 a.m.

Students must be four years of age by Sept. 1 and meet one of the eligibility criteria. Pre-kindergarten Round-Up will be on April 16 from 6—7:30 p.m. and open enrollment for 2019-20 will start on July 30.

To see if a child is eligible, visit www.turner.wisd.org.

- - - - - -

