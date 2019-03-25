The Red Oak ISD communications department received 21 Texas School Public Relations Association Star Awards for excellence in school communications for the 2017-18 school year.

The district earned 12 Gold Star Awards, eight Silver Star Awards and one Bronze Star. One Gold Star Award was selected as the Best of Category in the state.

ROISD executive communications director Beth Trimble was named the 2019 Most Valuable TSPRA Member by the organization for her contributions to school public relations for over 20 years and her efforts to bring the Texas Christian University Certified Public Communicator program into TSPRA as a certification partnership.

Trimble has served TSPRA as at-large vice president for the past two years as well as other previous roles over the years. ROISD superintendent Dr. Goddard, communications coordinator Debbie Temple, and communications and marketing specialist Haley Stewart joined Trimble and James Murphy, ROISD graphic and multimedia specialist, at the conference for the award presentation on Feb. 20.

“We have extremely talented individuals working to provide as many avenues of communication as possible for Red Oak ISD, to benefit our students, staff, parents, and taxpayers,” Goddard said. “We are extremely proud to have TSPRA recognize the fine work done by the Red Oak ISD Communications Department with multiple awards over a broad array of categories.”

Each year, TSPRA recognizes communicators in school districts, education foundations, and education organizations for their outstanding work in both print and electronic media. This year, over 1,400 entries were received across 58 categories covering various media such as newsletters, programs, posters, reports, writing, image/identity packages, photography, graphics, video, electronic presentations, mobile apps, campaigns and web sites. Winning entries were honored with Bronze, Silver or Gold Star based on their individual merit and district size. The awards were announced at the TSPRA Star Awards Celebration on February 20 during the association’s annual conference.

Red Oak ISD Communications team members James Murphy, Debbie Temple, Diane Case, and Haley Stewart were honored for their outstanding communications efforts during the 2017-18 school year.

TSPRA is a nonprofit, professional organization dedicated to promoting public schools through effective communications. With more than 900 members, TSPRA is comprised primarily of public information and communications professionals who serve the public school districts and education organizations of Texas.

To view videos or publications by Red Oak ISD Communications, click on the Communications link under Departments at www.redoakisd.org or visit our YouTube site at ROISDHawks.