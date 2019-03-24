The Waxahachie Lady Indians returned to the soccer pitch this week for their final two matches of the regular season.

Waxahachie, which clinched a 7-6A playoff berth the Friday before spring break, began the week by soundly defeating Mansfield Summit, 5-1.

Bella Curiel and Savanna Duvall both scored a pair of goals, while Alyssa Stevens added the fifth. Angel Garfias (2) and Stevens accounted for three assists.

Waxahachie then closed out the regular season with a 4-nil loss on the road Friday against South Grand Prairie.

The loss dropped the Lady Indians to 19-6 on the season and 10-5 in District 7-6A.

A 6A bi-district opponent, date and location had not been set as of press time.