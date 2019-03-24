Behind a pair of TJ Lacey goals, the Waxahachie Indians soccer team clinched the program's first 6A playoff berth on Tuesday.

Waxahachie defeated Mansfield Summit, 3-1, to improve to 12-6-4 on the season and 6-4-3 in District 7-6A. The victory officially eliminated fifth-place Mansfield Lake Ridge and set the Indians up for a fourth-place-at-worst finish in the district standings.

Grand Prairie ran away with the district championship, finishing with a 12-0-2 mark in 7-6A, and Mansfield finished second at 10-2-2.

Issiah Vazquez also scored a goal in the win, while Austin Andrus, David Hernandez and John Paul Lopez supplied the assists to Vazquez and Lacey.

Lacey is second on the team with 10 goals scored this season, trailing fellow senior Ryan Hay (13).

Andrus leads the Indians with seven assists.

The Indians followed the playoff-clinching victory by falling to (9-7-2, 6-4-2) South Grand Prairie at home on Friday, 2-nil.

The loss locked Waxahachie into the fourth seed ahead of the 6A boys' soccer playoffs.

A bi-district opponent, date and time had not been finalized as of press time.