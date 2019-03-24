The District 17-4A championship was very likely on the line Friday evening in Midlothian.

Thankfully, for the Midlothian Heritage faithful, the Jaguars came out on the right end of a 2-1 extra-inning victory against Alvarado. The Jaguars pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts and allowed just six hits on the evening.

The Indians jumped on the board first with a run in the third inning after a pair of singles, walk and Heritage error.

The Jaguars ultimately committed two errors on the evening, while the Indians had three.

Heritage then knotted the game in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Cody Moore led off the frame with a hit-by-pitch pass. He then advanced on a Kendall Calvery bunt to the third-base side, moved to third on an Alvarado error and scored when Blake Wilhoite grounded out to second base.

Creed Spenrath tossed 3.1 innings of three-hit baseball with seven strikeouts and three walks. He allowed one unearned one.

Jared Boisvert then took the bump for 1.2 innings of no-hit relief work, striking out two and walking one.

The Jaguars then turned the ball over to Travis Belz, who struck out seven Indians over 4 innings. He allowed three hits and issued one walk without allowing a run.

Heritage's ninth-inning rally began with Cade Sumbler lacing a single to center field. He moved into scoring position on a wild pitch. A fielder's choice-turned throwing error off of the bat of Roc Martinez then plated Sumbler for the walk-off win.

Heritage fell to Alvarado in the opener of the two-game series Tuesday, 3-2.

Bryce Fuller took the hard-luck loss Tuesday after he tossed 5 innings of four-hit baseball. He allowed three runs — all unearned — and struck out five. Belz struck out one in his lone inning in relief.

Martinez and Moore drove in the two Heritage runs.

The Jaguars improved to 13-4 on the season and 1-1 in District 17-4A with the Friday home win.

UP NEXT

Heritage returns to action Tuesday for a two-game series against Life Waxahachie. Game one is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Midlothian, while game two is at 7 p.m. Friday in Waxahachie.