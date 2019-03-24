A first-ever celebration was seemingly inevitable for the Life Waxahachie boys' soccer program before the Mustangs took the pitch Tuesday night.

That fact did not make the accomplishment of winning the District 14-4A championship any less sweet.

Life Waxahachie, which began its varsity soccer program five years ago, defeated Alvarado, 5-1, to officially stake its claim to the district hardware.

The Mustangs, who finished the regular season with a 16-5-4 record and 9-1 mark in 14-4A, had to fend off a late-surging Midlothian Heritage in the district standings. The Jaguars are one season removed from a postseason run to the regional tournament.

The Mustangs lone district loss came at the hands of the Jaguars, 2-1, on Feb. 26.

Life Waxahachie finished the regular season by winning 10 of the last 11 matches.

Following the victory Tuesday, Life Waxahachie head boys' soccer coach Eric Bishop said he is elated by the successes of the Mustangs so far this season. He is, however, even more excited for the Mustangs to begin a playoff march as the champions of District 14-4A.

"We have a growing program and I'm certainly proud of these guys. They are doing a great job," Bishop said. "[...] We have had some games against some really good teams and we are going into the playoffs after a few wins. I don't know how far, but I see us winning some games in the playoffs."

The district champion Mustangs will face Dallas Roosevelt at 7:30 p.m. at Wilmer Hutchin High School in the 4A bi-district round of the postseason. The Lady Mustangs face Dallas Carter at 6 p.m. at the same location.

____

Fred Phipps/Daily Light contributed to this report.