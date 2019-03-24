The Lady Indians came out of the spring break swinging and haven't slowed down.

Waxahachie extended its District 7-6A winning streak to three games with victories against Mansfield Summit and South Grand Prairie this week.

The latest win came Friday night at home against SGP, 7-0, and was highlighted by a complete-game shutout spun inside the circle by Madison Armstrong.

Armstrong scattered three hits while the Lady Indians plated seven runs on 12 hits, including two in the fifth inning and three in the sixth.

Chloe Hernandez (3-3, 3R) and Hope David (2-4, 2RBIs) each launched their team-high third home run of the season during the Friday win.

Courtney Crownover also had a stellar night at the plate. She finished 4-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

The victory against SGP came three days after the Lady Indians broke out for 13 runs on 14 hits and overcame seven errors in a 13-5 road victory against Mansfield Summit.

Waxahachie led 1-0 after four innings and then exploded for four runs in the top of the fifth, two more in the sixth and six in the seventh.

Chloe Hernandez left the yard on her way to a 2-for-4 evening with a team-high three RBIs.

Five Lady Indians doubled during the win, including Kaylie Burdine, Crownover, David, Erin Deleon and Caley Robles.

Burdine (2-5), Crownover (2-4), Melina Brown (3-4, 2 RBIs) and Deleon all turned in multi-hit performances, as well.

Brooklyn Holman earned the complete-game victory inside the circle. She struck out four, walked two and scattered seven hits.

All five Summit runs were unearned.

UP NEXT

The Lady Indians return to action for the second half of 7-6A play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against DeSoto, who they defeated 18-1 on Feb. 26.

Waxahachie is currently 14-4 on the season and 5-2 in 7-6A.