WAXAHACHIE

Residents will get catch their first glimpse of the new Downtown Neighborhood zoning district during a public meeting this Monday at the City Hall chambers.

The Waxahachie City Council previously approved an ordinance for new zoning districts in May of last year. According to a previously published story, the zoning ordinance established the mixed-use residential, mixed-use non-residential and downtown neighborhood zoning categories and districts.

Planning director Shon Brooks previously stated that the new mixed-use district could connect residents to services they need, while businesses attract new customers.

“We have seen some interest in doing mixed-use in having a residential component with a commercial element,” Planning director Shon Brooks previously said. “So we created that zoning district that would create commercial on the first floor with residential above.”

Residents will have the chance to review the proposed downtown neighborhood zoning district during the public meeting 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 25 at the council chambers, located at 401 South Rogers Street.

For more information, contact the planning and zoning commission at planningandzoning@waxahachie.com.