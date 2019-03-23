WAXAHACHIE

All northbound lanes of Interstate 35-East will be closed overnight in Waxahachie to implement a traffic switch next week.

The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on both Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28. According to a Texas Department of Transportation media release, motorists will be detoured to Exit 404 at Lofland Road and remain on the northbound frontage road, where they will re-enter the northbound main lanes onto the next entrance ramp.

The traffic switch is subject to change, depending on the weather conditions. Motorists should expect delays alongside the Interstate.

For more information on the road closure, visit DriveTexas.org or call 269-203-0620.