GLENN HEIGHTS

A $36.5 million improvement project is being considered for Bear Creek Road in Glenn Heights, according to a Texas Department of Transportation press release.

The proposed improvements would reconstruct and widen the undivided, two-lane rural highway from Hampton Road to Interstate 35 East over a two-mile length into Lancaster. According to a TxDOT press release, improvements would include two travel lanes in each direction with a raised median, curb and gutter, as well as continuous sidewalks and a 12-foot shared-use path. The project would also increase the existing right-of-way of 80 feet to approximately 112 feet.

Additional improvements include reconstructing the intersection of Interstate 35-East and Bear Creek Road and replacing the Interstate 35-East frontage road bridges.

The improvement project is located next to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit facility in Glenn Heights, which is right alongside the intersection for Bear Creek Road and Interstate 35 East. A public hearing on the proposed improvements will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at the DeSoto ISD Belt Line Conference Center, located at 200 East Belt Line Road in DeSoto. The formal hearing begins at 7 p.m., and residents will have an opportunity to submit public comments upon the conclusion of the hearing.

The project is scheduled to begin in 2022, with an estimated completion date of 2024.

To learn more about the proposed project, go online at www.txdot.gov.