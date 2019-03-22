A teenager accused of trying to steal a car from a woman at knifepoint was struck by two separate vehicles as he attempted to run away from police on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dylan Glass, 17, has been charged with robbery, aggravated robbery, evading arrest and escape from police custody, among other charges, and remained in the Travis County Jail on Friday with a combined bail set at nearly $200,000, online jail records show.

According to the affidavit, police responded at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the Walmart on Interstate 35 near Slaughter Lane in South Austin for reports of a robbery. A caller had reported that two teenagers had attempted to carjack her with knives, the affidavit says.

When police arrived, they took one suspect into custody but the other had fled, according to the document. Authorities began to search nearby businesses, and when they went into a Whataburger restaurant, they spotted a man with "a sort of deer in headlights look," the affidavit says.

The man, later identified by police as Glass, headed quickly to the nearest exit when he saw the officers, the document says. He wasn't wearing any shoes and looked suspicious, which prompted an officer to call out, "Hey, come here," the affidavit says.

Glass did not comply with police orders, according to the affidavit, and ran out of the restaurant as police continued yelling for him to stop. He darted into the eastbound traffic on East Slaughter Lane, where he was struck by a vehicle, the document says. Glass was detained and found with a knife in his pocket, police said.

He was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries from being struck by the vehicle, the affidavit says. However, when he was discharged from the hospital and was being taken to a police patrol car, he ran off again and was struck by another vehicle on James Casey Street, the document says. Police detained him again and took him to the county jail, where he was booked on Wednesday.

Police said they were not yet releasing Glass' photo because it was being used in their investigation.

Additional arrest affidavits filed against Glass and two other men detail the attempted robberies that occurred before Glass's arrest.

According to the documents, Glass and the two other men, 17-year-olds Mario Suaste and Jason Guardado, had tried to steal a woman's car while she was parked in her driveway in South Austin at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman put her cigarette out on Suaste, hit Glass in the face and honked her horn repeatedly until the men ran away, the affidavits say. They fled in a white Nissan Altima driven by Guardado, who police later tracked to his home nearby and took into custody, the documents say. Glass and Suaste were not with him, according to the affidavits.

Shortly after Guardado's arrest, police were called to a second reported robbery at around 3:37 p.m. in the 9500 block of the Interstate 35 South service road. That appears to be the same robbery described in Glass's evading arrest affidavit, in which the two men held a woman at knifepoint. Suaste was taken into custody at the scene, and Glass was later detained after running twice from police, court documents say.

Suaste has been charged with robbery and aggravated robbery and is being held at the Travis County Jail with bail set at $150,000, online jail records show. Guardado has been charged with robbery and his bail is set at $50,000, the records show. Their booking photos are also not available because they are being used in the investigation, police said.