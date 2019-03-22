Jordy Fay spun a complete-game gem Friday night and it's a good thing he did.

The Waxahachie bats were held in check for five innings in the second game of a two-game series against Cedar Hill. They then rallied for five runs in the sixth and seventh innings for a fourth consecutive District 7-6A victory, 5-2.

Cedar Hill struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. The Longhorns, backed by a solid performance on the bump by Tony Gonzalez (6IP, 3R, 7H, 4K), cruised through five frames before Sage Hampton delivered a game-tying double in the top of the sixth inning that scored catcher Aaron Tesei.

Fay promptly escaped the bottom of the sixth unscathed to set the stage for the Indians offense.

DJ Hollywood busted the game open with a run-scoring single to put the Indians on top, 2-1. The Waxahachie bats then plated three more runs in the seventh inning to send Fay back out for the bottom of the seventh with a 5-1 lead.

Fay struck out four Longhorns on the evening and walked one. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits. The outing came three days after Fay was the hero in game one Tuesday with a walk-off single in the 11th inning.

Fay, Hampton and Tesei all doubled for the Indians, with Tesei and Hampton joining Peyton Graham in the two-hit club.

Hampton drove in a team-high three runs, while Hollywood and Fay accounted for the other two runs batted in.

UP NEXT

Waxahachie, which improved to 9-6-1 on the season with the win and 4-0 in District 7-6A, faces Mansfield Lake Ridge in a two-game series next week.

Game one is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paul Richards Park. Game two is at 7 p.m. Friday in Mansfield.