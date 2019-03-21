Red Oak City Council approved zoning changes for a future subdivision and recognized its employees during its March session.

The council approved rezoning 67 acres of the John Nugent Survey north of Ovilla Road from an industrial to a planned development during its Monday meeting. The change will allow the development of a 250-lot single-family home subdivision.

Councilmembers Tim Lightfoot and Scott Lindsey were not present.

The subdivision features two home-size minimums. The east side will be smaller with 1,800-square-foot minimums and have front-facing garages. While the west side features larger lots with 2,000-square-foot minimums and rear-facing garages, city engineer Ben Hartman said.

About 80 percent of the lots will require the 2,000-foot minimum while the rest are at the 1,800 square feet, city manager Todd Fuller added.

“They’re working on creating an anti-monotony plan,” Hartman noted.

To do that, the developers cannot build the same home elevation within three lots of each other or directly across from each other.

“It serves to create a community of more custom homes,” Hartman said.

Within the subdivision, developers will create the first traffic circle in Red Oak, Hartman mentioned. In the center of that roundabout will be an open community space.

“These traffic circles are great for development,” he added.

Hartman explained the traffic circles calm traffic by slowing vehicles down and offer more distance from the road for pedestrians. Accidents are also less likely to happen, and the circle road will help avoid t-bone and head-on collisions.

Plans are still in the works for what will be in the center of the traffic circle, but signage and community space are ideas, Hartman said.

“It's a good element that could be aesthetically pleasing to that subdivision,” he said.

On the southeast corner of the subdivision is a large field that can be used as a park, a place for a municipal building or a balance of the two, Hartman mentioned.

The council also recognized Fire Chief Eric Thompson for being named the chief of the year by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve the community,” Thompson said. “Throughout the years, it’s been nothing but rewarding.”

Thompson also serves as the interim assistant city manager and is on the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees.

The city council will meet again at 7 p.m. on April 8 at the Red Oak Municipal Center at 200 Lakeview Parkway.

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451