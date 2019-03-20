This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Daily Light. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Daily Light publishes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Jail records reflect that 119 individuals were arrested between March 11-17 by Ellis County law enforcement agencies. All 119 individuals — arrested on or after March 11 — are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and include:

Wayne McCollum Detention Center

March 11

- James Risby, 64, was arrested for public intoxication and criminal trespass.

- Glenn Perales, 33, was arrested for assault on a family or household member.

- Kelly Mitchell, 44, was arrested for two counts of theft of property fewer than $2,500.

- Charlie Holbrook, 23, was arrested for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

- Laura Sandel, 34, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Kambrie Nash, 27, was arrested for a bench warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

- Teodrick Humphrey, 26, was arrested for possession of greater than two ounces but fewer than four ounces of marijuana, possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and speeding.

- Muhammed Barrett, 35, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Allen Hernandez, 25, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Willie Kirven, 50, was arrested for a parole violation for assault on a public servant.

- Morris Polk, 46, was arrested for criminal mischief greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Michael Schilling, 60, was arrested for running a stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired motor vehicle registration.

- Elijah Carter, 24, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

March 12

- Richard Livingston, 51, was arrested for public intoxication.

- Estanislao Vela, 23, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

- David Alcorta, 49, was arrested for expired motor vehicle registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

- Amy Brown, 40, was arrested for an unrestrained child under eight years old, no driver’s license, speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

- Dennis Davis, 32, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Rami Carroll, 24, was arrested for theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500.

- Daniel Wells, 35, was arrested for a parole violation.

- Omar Guerra, 23, was arrested for a parole violation for burglary and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

- Sherry White, 51, was arrested for the manufacture and delivery of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Cavin Hodge, 42, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

- Jaime Cervantes, 20, was arrested for attempted burglary of a building.

- Carrie Redmond, 51, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

- William Griffin, 42, was arrested for engaging in criminal activity.

- Amanda Pringle, 33, was arrested on a bench warrant for assault, possession of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of a Grade 3 controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.

- Jared Janacek, 26, was arrested on a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

- Juan Villatorro, 24, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

March 13

- Curtis Bagsby, 52, was arrested for a parole violation.

- Jennifer Wicks, 33, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Demarcus Parker, 28, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance and speeding.

- Donmonic Stephens, 27, was arrested for expired motor vehicle insurance, driving while intoxicated and failure to appear.

- Selina Beal, 46, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Sheila Gonzalez, 37, was arrested for theft of property fewer than $2,500, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive intent and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Daniel Flanery, 28, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Brannon Bridge, 35, was arrested for public intoxication.

- Sylvester Gonzalez, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

- Ryan Weatherford, 41, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Saxon Usher, 25, was arrested for prohibited possession of a brass knuckles weapon, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and an out-of-county warrant for speeding and driving with an invalid license.

- Billy Scott, 34, was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

- Richard Harris, 33, was arrested for a pedestrian on a roadway and disorderly conduct.

- Jennifer Webb, 33, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Johnathon Williams, 31, was arrested for failure to identify fugitive intent, evading arrest or detention, criminal mischief greater than $100 but fewer than $750 and harassment of a public servant.

- Steven Flowers, 34, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance, expired motor vehicle registration, no valid driver’s license, speeding, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and driving with an open container.

-Stephanie Rios, 30, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Jack Kerwin, 23, was arrested for soliciting without a permit.

- John Chapman, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Fredrick Gibson, 41, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

March 14

- Myles Florence, 27, was arrested for driving with an invalid license, speeding, driving with open container, expired driver’s license and failure to appear.

- Jose Torres, 31, was arrested for driving with an invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Chandra Russom, 42, was arrested for two counts of public intoxication.

- William Mayo, 39, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

- Christian Frost, 26, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Anthony Jurkash, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

- Kyle Broyles, 29, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, no liability insurance and failure to appear.

- Christian Villanueva, 22, was arrested for burglary of a building.

- Scottie Morrow, 22, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Britni Miguez, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container and duty on striking unattended vehicle.

- Isabel Morales, 30, was arrested for prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.

- Nicolas Rangel, 24, was arrested for burglary of a habitation.

- James Castro, 31, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and an unrestrained child under eight years old.

- Balwinder Sahota, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – open container.

- Robert Belsie, 45, was arrested for a class C violation for failure to signal a turn.

March 15

- Edwin Gonzalez, 22, was arrested for continuous violence against the family and unlawful restraint.

- Darrin Hanks, 49, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

- Michaela Taylor, 24, was arrested for theft of property fewer than $100 with a previous conviction, theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $740 and theft of property greater than $50 but fewer than $500.

- Justin Dantic, 29, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction, driving while intoxicated, failing to yield a right-of-way left turn, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving with an invalid license and canceled Texas plates.

- Cory Berry, 21, was arrested for possession of marijuana, soliciting without a permit and failure to appear.

- Nicole Saenz, 28, was arrested on a commitment order for a prohibited substance.

- Casie Worley, 26, was arrested on a commitment order or possession of an illegal substance.

- Dylan Sarmiento, 18, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Destinee Brown, 22, was arrested on a commitment order for debit and credit card abuse.

- Nathan Burks, 30, was arrested on a commitment order for possession of an illegal substance.

- Kyle Kowalski, 20, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated.

- William Nelson, 47, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

- Alexandra Garcia, 21, was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument and theft.

March 16

- Marshall Rife, 25, was arrested for invasive visual recording.

- Gary Moon, 50, was arrested for acquiring a controlled substance by fraud.

- Jose Gonzalez, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a .15 BAC.

- Charles Wilkins, 41, was arrested for speeding and possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Isidoro Arreola, 32, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Brittanie Fuller, 26, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, theft of property greater than $1,500 but fewer than $2,500, speeding in a school zone and failure to appear.

- Daniel Chagnon, 34, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 200 grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance, possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Julis Groce, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated – second infraction.

- Zachari Whitfield, 29, was arrested for possession of greater than four grams but fewer than 400 grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance, running a stop sign, no driver’s license, failure to display driver’s license, speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Devin Price, 24, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

- Sherman Scott, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving a motor vehicle without a license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

- Rowdy Johnson, 45, was arrested for an out of county warrant and bail jumping for failure to appear.

- Kimothy Jefferson, 38, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Quincy Jones, 44, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana, parking in a fire lane and failure to appear.

- Deja Carrington, 21, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and assault causing bodily injury.

- Saman Billingsley, 33, was arrested for theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750, failure to display driver’s license and no proof of financial responsibility.

- Martin Perez, 27, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury and interference with an emergency request for assistance.

- Jordan Vonhoffman, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container, possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Eugene Herrera, 24, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, assault causing bodily injury, possession of fewer than 28 grams of a Grade 3 controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and driving with an open container.

- Constance Hernandez, 20, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

- Roberto Hernandez, 54, was arrested on a commitment order for driving while intoxicated – third infraction.

March 17

- Kasey Roberts, 33, was arrested for a pedestrian in the roadway.

- Gabriel Martinez, 29, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

- Lorie Ratliff, 53, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transportation and failure to display ID.

- Jose Leija, 22, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Daniel Leija, 22, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Lashawn Brown, 26, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance and possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Ediel Enriquez, 32, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

- Wendy Parker, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container.

- Victor Ektnitphong, 28, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Kara Spor, 21, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

- Shawn Hyden, 41, was arrested on a CPF warrant.

- Jack Hernandez, 21, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, speeding, no insurance and expired registration.

- Justin Robbins, 21, was arrested for theft of property greater than $750 but fewer than $2,500.

- Rachel Stewart, 28, was arrested for possession of greater than one gram but fewer than four grams of a Grade 1 controlled substance and theft of property greater than $100 but fewer than $750.

- Toby Wyant, 29, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive intent, tampering or fabricating with physical evidence and possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Bethany Minter, 45, was arrested for prohibited possession of a brass knuckles weapon.

- Rafael Rodriguez, 23, was arrested for public intoxication.

- Stephanie Collinsworth, 42, was arrested for a probation violation for possession of a Grade 1 controlled substance.

- Joan Velasquez, 23, was arrested for possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana.

- Joseph Flores, 20, was arrested for possession of fewer than one gram of a Grade 2 controlled substance.

- Simmian Brice, 38, was arrested for theft of property fewer than $100 with a previous conviction.