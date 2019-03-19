A defending state champion is back atop the state rankings, while a season of dominance is finally being rewarded in the latest girls' soccer polls issued by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Midlothian Heritage has still yet to lose a district match in three seasons and has already claimed the program's third consecutive district championship. The Jaguars, who have allowed just six goals in 22 matches this season, checked in at No. 1 in the TGCA 4A poll for the week of March 18.

Red Oak, who faces rival Midlothian on Tuesday night, broke into the TGCA 5A top-10 for the first time this season, checking in at No. 10 after recording win No. 20 before spring break.

The full TGCA high school girls' soccer poll issued Monday, March 18 is below.

Class 4A

1. Midlothian Heritage 18-1-3

2. Stephenville 19-0-2

3. Hargrave 19-3-2

4. Boerne 15-2-2

5. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14-2-0

6. Columbia 17-2-3

7. Liberty Hill 17-2-2

8. Castleberry 16-3-0

9. Liberty 14-2-2

10. Giddings 18-3-2

11. Wimberley 19-3-1

12. Celina 13-2-1

13. Lumberton 16-3-2

14. LaFeria 19-6-1

15. Lorena 17-5-1

16. Salado 16-5-1

17. Henderson 19-5-2

18. Ranchview 16-5-2

19. Lufkin Hudson 16-4-1

20. Melissa

Class 5A

1. Royse City 17-0-3

2. Independence 18-1-1

3. Richmond Foster 18-1-0

4. Pflugerville 20-1-1

5. Kingwood Park 19-1-1

6. Dallas Highland Park 17-1-3

7. Grapevine 19-1-3

8. Eldorado 20-2-0

9. Jacksonville 23-2-1

10. Red Oak 20-2-1

11. Friendswood 20-2-1

12. Mansfield Legacy 18-1-2

13. Nederland 16-1-5

14. Sharpstown 13-1-0

15. Frisco Wakeland 15-1-4

16. Burleson Centennial 17-1-2

17. El Paso Eastwood 20-2-2

18. Little Elm 18-2-2

19. Wylie East 16-2-2

20. Boerne Champion 19-3-0

20. Vidor 22-4-0

20. El Paso Chapin 17-3-0

Class 6A

1. Katy Tompkins 19-0-0

2. El Paso Franklin 20-0-0

3. Houston Cypress Woods 22-1-0

4. Austin Westlake 17-1-0

5. Kingwood 19-1-3

6. San Angelo Central 15-0-5

7. San Antonio Clark 18-2-2

8. Brazoswood 16-1-3

9. Southlake Carroll 19-1-2

10. LaJoya Juarez-Lincoln 17-1-0

11. Tyler Lee 17-3-0

12. Austin Vandegrift 17-1-4

13. Frenship 17-2-2

14. San Antonio Reagan 19-1-6

15. Rockwall-Heath 14-2-2

16. McAllen 18-3-3

17. Allen 16-3-2

18. Round Rock 15-3-2

19. Mansfield 17-2-2

20. Houston Memorial 17-3-1

20. Lake Travis 18-4-0

20. Pearce 16-4-1

20. The Woodlands 14-2-6

20. Waco Midway 13-2-0