Ellis County has still yet to have a high school softball team crack the top-10 in the Texas Girls' Coaches Association statewide polls.

The latest TGCA state softball polls, issued Monday, March 18, are below.

Class 2A

1. Crawford 19-3

2. Shiner 19-4

3. Evadale 12-2

4. D’Hanis 11-3-1

5. Thorndale 14-5

6. Woden 8-2

7. Woodsboro 9-3

8. Honey Grove 10-3

9. Grapeland 9-4

10. Electra

10. Stamford

Class 3A

1. Santa Gertrudis Academy 12-1

2. Hallettsville12-1

3. Rains 15-1

4. Bells 20-0-1

5. Bushland 19-4

6. Grandview 20-4

7. Idalou 11-1-1

8. Clyde 15-4

9. Grand Saline 21-1

10. Bonham 18-3

10. Troy 16-4-2

Class 4A

1. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 19-2

2. Melissa 17-1-2

3. Aubrey 13-1-2

4. Splendora 15-2

5. Bellville 17-4

6. Caldwell 12-2

7. Mabank 15-4

8. Giddings 17-6

9. Hargrave 14-3-2

10. Paris North Lamar 11-4

10. San Elizario 13-5-1

10. Carthage

Class 5A

1. Angleton 16-0

2. Barbers Hill 21-1

3. Dripping Springs 21-2

4. Medina Valley 19-1

5. Hallsville 18-1

6. Magnolia 14-1

7. Forney 15-2

8. Lubbock Monterey 19-3-1

9. El Paso Chapin 21-4

10. East View 17-4

10. College Station 15-3-1

10. Royse City 16-3-1

Class 6A

1. Cedar Ridge 18-0

2. Keller 16-3-1

3. Edinburg Vela 19-3

4. Klein Collins 17-2

5. Austin High 15-3

6. San Antonio Holmes 14-1

7. Deer Park 12-1

8. Wylie 12-1

9. El Paso Franklin 11-1

10. San Antonio East Central 14-1

10. Alvin 15-4

10. Harlingen South 16-4

Reminder: Class 1A and 2A are combined through the regular season. Class 1A will break into a unique poll when the postseason begins.