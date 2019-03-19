WAXAHACHIE

Kaufman Street and Cumberland Road are receiving a much-needed makeover over the next few years. The work is already underway and there is an upcoming public meeting to learn more about the projects.

The Waxahachie City Council approved restorations to Kaufman Street and Cumberland Road during one of their meetings in early November last year. Public Works project liaison Amour Boynton said Public Works director Jeff Chambers reviewed the streets’ conditions this past year and dictated that they needed to be repaired.

“It’s one of the older subdivisions,” Boynton stated. “This has been in the works for a while.”

Boynton stated that the restoration projects include implementing new sewer, water and storm drainage, as well as sidewalks on both sides of the streets in addition to street lights.

“It’s a full restoration project,” she remarked.

Assistant city manager Tommy Ludwig stated that the Cumberland project will be completed within 2019, while the Kaufman restoration will be completed in two phases over a two-year period. Ludwig explained that the funds for the project are being pulled from the Public Works budget, although they will not know the final costs until the project goes to bid.

Current probable costs estimated by city engineers are $2,400,000 for the Cumberland project, while the Kaufman project is expected to be about $3,700,000, according to Ludwig.

In the meantime, the city is hosting a public meeting on the restorations 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the City Hall chambers, located at 401 South Rogers Street. Boynton said engineers will be at the meeting to show residents the preliminary designs for the restorations, as well as elicit feedback.

“It’s part-input and part-heads-up on when it’s going to look like,” Boynton stated. “The residents will have a chance to come up and say ‘Hey, I want you to save this tree for me, is there anything you can do to save it?’ Then we’ll work around it.”

If you cannot make the public meeting but would like to submit your input on the projects, call Boynton at 469-309-4308 or email aboynton@waxahachie.com