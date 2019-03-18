The Waxahachie Fire Department responded to a total of 343 calls in February, according to a monthly report recently released by the department on Friday.

According to the report, 62.97 percent of the calls were for emergency medical services, which amounted to a total of 216 calls throughout the month, while 25.66 percent of the calls were for miscellaneous responses, such as assisting the public, responding to gas leaks or oil cleanup. There were also 88 cases classified as false calls.

The department’s average response time came out to five minutes and six seconds, with 77 of their calls being responded to in less than four minutes. Their American Medical Response times averaged about five minutes and 53 seconds, with 65 of their calls being responded to in less than four minutes.

The department also conducted 107 safety inspections, with 37 of them being general inspections and 15 relating to plan reviews.

The department releases its response log each month.